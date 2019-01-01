SDIRC Immigrant Relief Fund

The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium (SDIRC), a project of Alliance San Diego, has launched the SDIRC Immigrant Relief Fund to provide grants of up to $500 to immigrants in San Diego County who have lost all or part of their income due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with other emergencies that may arise in the future.

Many immigrants across San Diego County have had their hours reduced, are temporarily not working, or have lost their jobs altogether. Some immigrant workers are ineligible for certain federal and state benefits such as unemployment and food stamps. While some resources are available to help people pay bills and rent, there is little or no monetary support going directly to families who are left without money to cover their basic needs. The SDIRC Immigrant Relief Fund aims to help fill the gap, providing assistance to people in need.

We are accepting donations here. To apply to the fund, click here.

Fund details:

To be eligible for the fund, immigrants must live in San Diego County and have experienced a loss of income due to reduced hours, temporarily not working, or loss of job because of the pandemic

Preference will be given to those who are unable to qualify for other benefits

The grant will be a one-time grant, one per individual

Priority will go to households who have not yet received a grant from this fund

SDIRC is a project of Alliance San Diego.